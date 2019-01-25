Top-quality entries set to take part in the Royal Northern Spring Show

Entries are up on the year for next month’s annual multi-breed show and sale of pedigree bulls staged alongside the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone.

The sale, to be held on Wednesday, February 27, has attracted 93 entries from breeders across the north and north-east, and will include Aberdeen-Angus, Charolais, Limousins, Simmentals, Salers, Herefords, Beef Shorthorns and one British Blue.

Last year’s sale saw a top price and a new centre record of 13,000gns paid for a Simmental bull from the MacPherson family at Blackford, Croy. This was Blackford Hero, by the 18,000gns Kilbride Farm Double Action, which sold across the water to a breeder in Northern Ireland. The MacPhersons have entered two Simmental bulls for next month’s sale, one of which was bought as a calf at foot from the Deerhurst dispersal and is by the 18,000gns Blackford Findhorn. The other bull from Blackford is one of the first sons of Blackford Galaxy.

At the same sale last year, Charolais bulls produced the second lead price of 8200gns for one from Charles McCombie and family of Auchincrieve, Rothiemay, near Huntly. The same home has entered three Charolais bulls this year, as well as one Aberdeen-Angus bull.

Top price in the Aberdeen-Angus section at 2018’s sale was 8000gns paid for a bull from father and son team, Neil and Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, near Alford. Tonley has entered three Aberdeen-Angus bulls for this year’s sale.

Among the Limousins last year, the overall champion in the pre-sale show from Harry and Lynwen Emslie, Kinknockie, Mintlaw, topped at 6500gns. Reserve was another Limousin from Andrew Gammie, Drumforber, Laurencekirk, which made 3800gns.

In all, this year’s bull entries stand at 14 Aberdeen-Angus, 30 Charolais, 16 Limousins, 20 Simmentals, eight Salers, two Herefords, two Beef Shorthorns and one British Blue. Two pedigree Limousin females have also been entered for the sale.

John Angus, Head of Livestock for Aberdeen and Northern Marts, said: “We have a strong entry of quality bulls forward again this year and prices paid in the past for bulls demonstrates the standard of stock brought forward.

"This sale is a great opportunity for breeders to acquire top class bulls from established breeders in the area.”