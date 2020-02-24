Aberdeen bypass opening reduces HGV use of A92

Heavy goods vehicle traffic on the A92 has significantly reduced since the opening of the AWPR, according to Transport Scotland data.

Lorry movement along the A92 corridor through Aberdeen has decreased between 49-61% when comparing January to June 2019 information with that of 2014.

The reduction is greater than the 20-36% originally predicted and suggests the bypass may be more successful than anticipated in attracting HGV traffic from the local road network.

The data was released on the first anniversary of the route being fully opened.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “In addition to the widely reported improvements to journey times for drivers using the AWPR, it is clear from the reduction in the proportion of HGVs on the A92 that businesses are benefiting from the option of a faster and more reliable route to and from the North-east.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: “These initial statistics echo the positive indications we’ve had from residents and businesses about reduced and more predictable journey times.

“The reduction in HGV traffic from rural routes is really being noticed, along with an overall reduction of traffic on the B-class network. We’re also hearing of increased visitor numbers to the likes of Stonehaven and Westhill.”