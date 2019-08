A major road in Stonehaven, shut last month due to subsidence linked to flood protection work, has reopened ahead of schedule.

The emergency closure affected the A957 between Invercarron Cottage and the A92 Stonehaven-Montrose road.

The route was closed in mid-July and Aberdeenshire Council indicated repair work would take until August 7.

However, the council has confirmed one lane is now open with traffic signals in place.

Pedestrian crossing and access is maintained.