Talks held over Mearns rail service concern

Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon has met with senior ScotRail officials to discuss latest developments on local services and to seek progress on concerns she raised following a public meeting in Laurencekirk last year.

The MSP asked what work had been done to improve services for the North-east after receiving numerous complaints on timetable changes, which saw late running services, cancellations, and removal of direct trains travelling south.

ScotRail provided statistics showing an upturn in leisure passengers and those using off-peak services and outlined their future plans for service improvement.

Commenting on the discussions, Ms Gougeon said: “The meeting with ScotRail was an opportunity to continue to raise the concerns of residents in the Mearns following the public meeting I arranged last year.

“While it is positive to hear that more people are using the service to go to Aberdeen, the interchange at Montrose and lack of trains travelling south is still a problem for many commuters or those travelling for leisure.

“ScotRail did outline future plans to develop direct services at more appropriate times for those travelling south to Laurencekirk from Aberdeen, as well as direct services from Laurencekirk to Dundee at peak times.

“I hope to arrange an information session, together with ScotRail at Laurencekirk, where these updates and future plans can be discussed with the community.”