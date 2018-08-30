A90 to become A92 next week

The A90 between Blackdog and Stonehaven will become the A92 from next week.

The change to the road designation, which will involve amending the existing A90 signage and changing it to the A92, is being undertaken by BEAR Scotland from Monday (September 3) until Friday, September 7.

Signs will also be changed in Aberdeen, including Charleston, Bridge of Dee, Anderson Drive, The Parkway, and Ellon Road.

Traffic management, such as lane closures, will be implemented overnight when necessary on the new A92 to enable the works to be carried out safely. Some works, which do not require traffic management, will be undertaken during the day, but not during busy travelling periods.

Douglas Laird from Transport Scotland said: “This change to road designation is taking place now to give road users time to become accustomed to the new A92 road designation and signage in advance of the AWPR opening to traffic and becoming the new A90.

“These necessary works are expected to be undertaken over five days, with BEAR Scotland amending 125 trunk road signs.

“We would like to ask road users to observe all traffic management and to drive with extra caution while these works are underway to ensure their own safety, the safety of road workers, who will be working on or near to the main carriageway, and other road users. We would also like to encourage road users to drive more carefully than usual as they become accustomed to the changes in road designation.”

Police Scotland's Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson added: "It is important for emergency services to respond quickly to incidents on the road network and to do this we need as much information as possible.

"By changing the A90 between Blackdog and Stonehaven to the A92 now, road users should become accustomed to the change in advance of the new road opening, however, our police control room operators are aware that people may forget, particularly if they are upset or under stress, and will do all they can to assist callers identify where they are."

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesman Councillor Ross Grant added: “Changing the A90 to the A92 now will help residents in the north-east and the emergency services get used to the new designation before the entire AWPR/B-T opens. We welcome the changes and we hope motorists heed the advice to drive more carefully than usual when the roadworks are on, and until they are used to the changes.”

Aberdeenshire Council Leader Cllr Jim Gifford said: “This is a very visible part of the process towards the new road being open and operational.

"Of course, changing road designations is not without its confusion, as we move towards opening the new road which will become the A90. We all appreciate that this will take a bit of time to get used to. However, doing the work in a way which means we can limit the impacts and implement this change safely is paramount.”