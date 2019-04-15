A957 bridge maintenance programme

Four bridges on the A957 Stonehaven to Crathes Slug Road will be closed while essential maintenance is carried out this summer.

Rolling closures will be in place throughout July and August.

Once engineers have finished with one bridge, they will move on to the next.

The repairs are needed due to repeated damage caused by vehicle collisions and general deterioration due to the age of the structures.

Aberdeenshire Council says that while inconvenient, doing the work now avoids longer closures in the future.

It is being done during the summer to allow traditional materials and techniques to be used, necessary given the historical significance of the bridges.

The continuous rolling closures over eight weeks are necessary to ensure the safety of the workforce and will take place on the following dates:

A957 Blairydrine Bridge – 1/7/2019 to 14/7/2019

A957 Cowton Bridge – 15/7/2019 to 11/8/2019

A957 Mowtie Bridge – 12/8/2019 to 18/8/2019

A957 Findlayston Bridge – 19/8/2019 to 24/8/2019

The diversion route throughout the shutdowns will be via the new AWPR (A90) Stonehaven to Milltimber and A93 Milltimber to Crathes.

Signs indicating the relevant dates will be put up in advance at each bridge location.