Airport link to “miss out” communities

A councillor has claimed Stagecoach is “bypassing” communities under proposals for a new service to Aberdeen airport.

North Kincardine Liberal Democrat Ian Mollison warns Portlethen and Newtonhill will miss out when the 747 route is introduced from Montrose to Peterhead using the AWPR later this year.

Stagecoach is consulting over new timetable plans due to begin on November 12, including the 747 service.

Councillor Mollison, who has submitted alternative suggestions, said: “While this is very welcome I am disappointed that the ward I represent is being missed out.

“Portlethen and Newtonhill have combined population of some 12,000. They are being bypassed by these proposals.”

His submission states: “May I suggest that consideration is given to routing the 747 service northbound from Stonehaven via the A92 (formerly the A90) stopping at Newtonhill Park and Choose and – as a minimum - at the bus stop on the A92 just before Hillside, then continuing to the Charleston junction and west along the A956 (the Aberdeen bypass) to the Cleanhill junction then north to Kingswells. And southbound in reverse order.”

A Stagecoach North Scotland spokesperson said: “We continue to welcome feedback on our timetable proposals for bus services in Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire regarding revisions to existing services as well as the introduction of a brand new service, the 747.

“The 747 is designed to utilise the improved journey times connecting key areas around the city from Montrose to Stonehaven, Kingswells P&R. Aberdeen Airport and Ellon.

“We are excited to share these plans with the communities and are delighted to have already received a lot of positive feedback on our proposal for this route. All feedback is welcomed until September 21.

“Newtonhill and Portlethen residents will be able to connect with the 747 in Stonehaven.”