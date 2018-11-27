Bridge of Muchalls project: next phase to get under way

The next phase of a £350,000 project to safeguard the embankment beside the A90 at Bridge of Muchalls is due to get under way next week.

It involves stabilising work next to the roadside and improvements to street lighting, safety fencing and paths in the area.

Improvements have been continuing since mid-November with the majority taking place on the embankment beneath the road, with temporary lane closures in place during off-peak hours in daytime.

Teams are now turning to the next phase which is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 3, for two weeks.

This will involve work on the southbound embankment next to the A90, south of the Bridge of Muchalls.

A single-lane closure will be in place continuously for five days from Monday at 9.30am until Friday, December 7, at 3.30pm.

The remainder of the project will then continue under off-peak lane closures as required until it is complete.

Temporary footpath diversions will also be in place.