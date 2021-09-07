Essential maintenance planned for A90 slug road overbridge in Stonehaven

Road works information

The project will involve teams upgrading the current bridge parapet and safety barrier system on the overbridge, which carries the A957 over the A90 at Stonehaven, ensuring the structure continues to operate safely for years to come.

This work is scheduled to start on Monday, September 13, and will take place over a three-week period with completion expected by Sunday, October 3.

The A957 Slug Road will remain open throughout the project however there will be two-way temporary traffic lights in place for safety. Single lane closures will also be place on the A90 during off-peak hours at the start and end of the project to allow teams to safely set up and remove the necessary safety measures. The A90 will be unaffected when the essential maintenance work is taking place. Access for pedestrians along the A957 across the bridge will be maintained.

Consultation has been carried out with Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, emergency services, community councils and transport operators to inform them of the project in advance.