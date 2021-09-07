Essential maintenance planned for A90 slug road overbridge in Stonehaven
Essential maintenance worth £110,000 is planned for the A90 Slug Road overbridge with the project set to get underway on Monday, September 13.
The project will involve teams upgrading the current bridge parapet and safety barrier system on the overbridge, which carries the A957 over the A90 at Stonehaven, ensuring the structure continues to operate safely for years to come.
This work is scheduled to start on Monday, September 13, and will take place over a three-week period with completion expected by Sunday, October 3.
The A957 Slug Road will remain open throughout the project however there will be two-way temporary traffic lights in place for safety. Single lane closures will also be place on the A90 during off-peak hours at the start and end of the project to allow teams to safely set up and remove the necessary safety measures. The A90 will be unaffected when the essential maintenance work is taking place. Access for pedestrians along the A957 across the bridge will be maintained.
Consultation has been carried out with Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, emergency services, community councils and transport operators to inform them of the project in advance.
BEAR Scotland North East Representative Ian Stewart said: “This essential maintenance project will help ensure that the structure continues to operate safely for all motorists and functions to the highest standard. The planned traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project, however our teams will do all they can to complete the work as quickly and safely as they can to minimise disruption.