Major resurfacing work gets underway near Stonehaven

Road surfacing works will get underway this week

The £2.35M improvements will address defects in the road surface on the northbound section of the A90 between the Meikle Fiddes and Hillend of Glasslaw, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is planned to take place over four weeks using 24-hour working with all improvements expected to be completed by 6.30am Monday, September 6, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure roadworkers as well as motorists are kept safe throughout the project, restrictions will be in place on the A90 for safety as follows:

Thursday and Friday, August 5 and 6 – Lane closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageway will be in place from 7.30pm on Thursday night until 7.30pm on Saturday night to allow for contraflow traffic management to be installed ahead of the project.

Saturday, August 7 to Monday, September 6 - To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a contraflow system will be in place starting after the Drumlithie Junction and ending before the A92 Interchange until 6.30am Monday, September 6.

Within the scheme extents the Temple of Fiddes and Auquhirie Junctions will be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists to their destination. Residents within the site extents will be escorted through the worksite when safe to do so.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £2.35 Million investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 near Stonehaven, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the scale and nature of the works we need to use a contraflow system for the safety of our teams and the travelling public. To limit disruption as much as we can, teams will be working around the clock to complete the project as quickly as possible.