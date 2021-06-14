Major roadworks planned for A90 near Stonehaven

Major roadworks will get underway this weekend.

The £2.14M improvements will address defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the A90 between the Briggs of Criggie and Meikle Fiddes, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is planned to take place over three weeks using 24-hour working with all improvements expected to be completed by 6.30am Monday, July 12, subject to weather conditions. To ensure roadworkers as well as motorists are kept safe throughout the project, restrictions will be in place on the A90 for safety as follows:

Friday 18 and Saturday 19 June – Lane closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageway will be in place from 6.30pm on Friday night until 7.30pm on Saturday night to allow for contraflow traffic management to be installed ahead of the project. Sunday 20 June to Monday 12 July - To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a contraflow system will be in place starting after the Lampool Junction and ending just after the Kinneff Junction from 6.30am Sunday 20 June until 6.30am Monday 12 July. Within the scheme extents the Barras and Kinneff Junctions will be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists to their destination.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements. Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, will be in place to ensure all site personnel remain safe once the project gets underway.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “Unfortunately, due to the scale and nature of the works we need to use contraflow traffic management for the safety of our teams and the travelling public. To limit the duration of the disruption the teams will be working around the clock to complete the project as quickly as possible.”

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or via the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.