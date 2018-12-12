Mearns road closures: public to have their say

Mearns councillors are hosting a public meeting next week to discuss the impact of road closures in the area.

Local people will be given the chance to discuss the ongoing closure of the Abbeyton Bridge, which is scheduled for demolition at Christmas, and the Fordoun Bridge over the railway.

Scottish Conservative Councillor George Carr said: “We wanted to give the public an opportunity to highlight the multitude of road issues which have cascaded out from Drumlithie to Fettercairn as a result of these two bridges being closed.

“Increased degradation of the side roads due to increased traffic flows, pedestrian access to Redmyre School, increased traffic movements at the A90 Fordoun junction, speeding traffic, water problems on the side roads, HGV movements due to significant business activity and the reinstatement of the collapsed road in Fordoun are all live matters.”

Councillor Jeff Hutchison added: “We can also give an update on the two bridges which are causing these problems, but it will be 2019 and after the Abbeyton Bridge has been demolished before officers will be in a position to table some options for Abbeyton in particular.”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday (December 18) in Fordoun Village Hall at 7.30pm.

The Abbeyton road-over-rail bridge, on the B966 just north of Fordoun, was shut in July amid fears it could collapse.

Inspections found serious failings in the 170-year-old structure, which are being monitored.

A specialist contractor has been brought in by Aberdeenshire Council and will work alongside council engineers to dismantle the bridge over Christmas Day and Boxing Day, starting at 10pm on Christmas Eve – after the last train of the day.