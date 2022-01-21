Nestrans welcomes Strategic Transport Projects Review draft findings

Key destinations would include Aberdeen Airport, TECA, Aberdeen Ferry Terminal, Prime Four Business Park and Aberdeen City Centre.

The Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) scheme is a flagship project from the North East Regional Transport Strategy which, in the coming years, will deliver transformational public transport, linking key routes with high-frequency ultra-modern ehicles that are efficient and competitive compared to a car journey.

The ambition is to introduce an ART service over the next five to 10 years providing commuters with improved travel times while supporting growth across all economic sectors.

It provides the area with sustainable and long-term approach to tackling local issues of congestion, air quality and energy consumption.

It will also give a high quality, contemporary and effective means of connectivity across the City and region, creating seamless connections with other public transport, cycling and walking networks.

The future ART corridors will connect key destinations across Aberdeen and the wider region via efficient priority routes, supported by integrated multi modal interchanges with the entire public transport network.

There would be a new transport interchange at Portlethen, connecting further south to Stonehaven.

Links would also extend to Inverurie, Westhill, Ellon, Bridge of Don and Altens and Tullos.

A report on the project states that the dispersed nature of communities throughout the region means that car ownership and usage remains high.

The National target is to become Net Zero by 2045. Transport emissions account for over a third of greenhouse gas emissions. The ART will adopt innovative low emission vehicles, utilising renewable energy sources where required.

The number of people choosing to walk and cycle across the north east is increasing. Integrating the ART with key cycle and pedestrian routes can reduce car travel, traffic accidents and improve health and wellbeing.

As part of an integrated strategy, ART will need to support connectivity with other forms of transport, meet specific accessibility needs and recognise that not all users benefit from access to the internet and smart technologies.

The ART will be delivered as part of an aspirational package of integrated strategic projects identified as part of the Regional Transport Strategy to reduce carbon emissions, improve health, safety and wellbeing, promote equality and deliver inclusive economic growth across the north east.