New academy bus operator

Aberdeenshire Council has appointed a new bus operator to take over the running of the Auchenblae to Mearns Academy route.

The council terminated the contract with the previous operator following a vehicle failing safety checks carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). The company had the right to appeal but its challenge was unsuccessful.

The route will now be operated by Wishart’s of Friockheim when the new school term starts on Monday, April 16. Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, Cllr Gillian Owen, said: “We take the transport of children to and from school very seriously. We have listened very carefully to the concerns parents and the school had. I am pleased to see that a 70-seat single decker bus will be used. I hope this reassures parents of our commitment to children’s safety.”