Newtonhill villagers urged to complete online travel survey

Newtonhill station closed in 1956 but could be re-opened along with Cove.

Cllr Mollison said: “Residents are being asked for their views on sustainable transport in the Aberdeen to Laurencekirk corridor. It includes questions on whether stations at Newtonhill and Cove should be reopened.

“If the stations were to reopen, I would expect them to be served by ScotRail’s hourly local service which runs between Montrose and Aberdeen for most of the day, with services extended to Inverurie, and additional services provided during peak periods.

"It currently calls at Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Portlethen.

“Newtonhill and Cove stations closed in 1956 when the communities were small coastal hamlets. Thousands of homes have been built since then, and it is time now to look at bringing the stations back into use.

“This is the moment for residents to say if they would take the train. Otherwise this opportunity might be lost.”

A report from Aberdeenshire Council officers before the infrastructure services committee says that while the local commuter service has poor occupancy, it supports faster journey times between Aberdeen and the Central Belt, and journey time plays an important part in making these longer distance routes a success.

The rail timetable is being refreshed in May 2022 and ScotRail proposes to continue as at present with the local commuter service.

The new timetable will continue to provide one train per hour in most hours between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, calling at limited stations, to encourage long distance journeys by rail, with LNER services operating in the hours when ScotRail services do not. The intercity service will continue to be supported by local services around Dundee and Aberdeen.

The Glasgow to Aberdeen service will continue to operate one train per hour between the two cities, calling at limited stations, again supported by local services around Dundee and Aberdeen.