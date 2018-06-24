One-way system for up to 18 months to allow bridge work

A Mearns road has been reduced to one lane for up to 18 months while assessments are carried out on an historic bridge.

The one-way system is operational at the B966 Abbeyton Bridge, near Fordoun, to allow detailed examination of the structure.

All northbound traffic over the bridge – also known as the Cocketty Bridge – is being diverted via the junction with the A90 at Fordoun.

Southbound traffic can continue using the route as normal.

Commenting, Aberdeenshshire Council’s structures manager Donald MacPherson said the arrangement would be in place for “up to 18 months”.

He explained: “We will be undertaking some computer modelling of the structure to identify what remedial works might be required.

“The bridge is nearly 170 years old, so reducing traffic to one lane will help lighten the load on while this work takes place and reduce the risk of further deterioration.”

Mr MacPherson added: “We will be continuing with structural assessment work and moving to any associated repair work as a priority, with the aim of clarifying the timescale for completion in due course.”

Emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained while the one-way system is in operation.

The council said that due to the bridge’s closeness to the A90, it would not be safe to use a traffic lights system to allow traffic to move in both directions, as there would be a risk of tailbacks directly onto the trunk road.