Overnight surfacing works for A90 northbound at Laurencekirk

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the northbound section of the A90 south of Laurencekirk between Luthermuir to Oatyhill, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 10 and will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am over two nights, with all works scheduled to be completed by 6.30am on Monday, December 13. No works are programmed to take place on Saturday night.

To ensure safety for roadworkers as well as motorists throughout the works, there will be a lane closure on the northbound carriageway with a 10mph convoy system in place. All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £160,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management planned for this project is essential for everyone’s safety however we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing the traffic management during the day.