£10,000 essential maintenance works planned near Stonehaven

Roadworks are due to begin on Monday, January 24.

The £10,000 project, located at A90 Glaslaw Interchange, will involve teams replacing sections of the expansion joint, ensuring the continued safe operation of the structure for years to come.

The essential maintenance is scheduled to start on Monday, January 24 and will take place between 7:30pm and 6:30am each night.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists, the A90 southbound carriageway will be closed with traffic being diverted via the Arbroath A92 off-slip, onto the local A92 road and then back onto the A90 southbound via the on-slip. All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours. The northbound carriageway will be unaffected by the works.

Consultation has taken place will all relevant stakeholders in advance of the works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Commenting on the works, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative said: “This £10,000 investment from Transport Scotland will help ensure that the A90 Glaslaw Interchange near Stonehaven continues to operate safely for all motorists and functions to the highest standard.

“The traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project however our teams will do all they can to complete the essential maintenance as quickly and safely as they can.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel and allowing some extra time to reach their destination.”