£575,000 surfacing improvements to get under way near Stonehaven

Works start on Friday, October 8 over five days

The £575,000 improvements will address defects in the road surface on the northbound section of the A90 where it connects to the A92, between Stonehaven and Westport.

This will create a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 8 and will take place over five days with operations programmed where possible to take place consecutively.

The improvements are expected to be completed by 6.30am Wednesday, October 13, subject to weather conditions.

To allow these works to be carried out in safe and efficient manner traffic management restrictions will be required on the network as follows:

Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9 – Overnight and daytime lane closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageway will be in place between 7.30pm on Friday night until 7.30pm on Saturday night to allow for contraflow traffic management to be installed ahead of the project. Sunday, October 10 to Wednesday, October 13 - a contraflow system will be in place starting after the Cowie Bridge up to the Trout Fishery from 6.30am Sunday, October 10 until 6.30am on Wednesday, October 13. Within the scheme extents the A92 on-slip will be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists to their destination.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £575,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 and A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works contraflow traffic management is necessary and motorists might experience some delays.

"We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.”