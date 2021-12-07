£60,000 surfacing improvements planned for A90 southbound near Fourdon

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the A90 south of Fordoun,

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the A90 south of Fordoun, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is planned for two nights, with works set to be carried out between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. The project is anticipated to be completed by 6.30am on Friday, December 10.

To allow these works to be carried out in safe and efficient manner, a lane closure with a 10mph convoy system will be in place on the southbound section of the A90 just south of Fordoun. The junction at Johnshaven will also be closed during working hours and a local signed diversion will be in place. All traffic management will remain in place during the daytime.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £60,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management programmed is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists. Regrettably due to the nature of the works the traffic management has to remain in place during the day and therefore motorists might experience some delays.