ScotRail announces temporary timetable for Sundays

ScotRail is introducing a temporary timetable for Sundays

The train operator has brought in the temporary change as a result of a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working following a dispute about pay.

The changes to the timetables follow an announcement by the drivers’ union ASLEF that its Executive Committee has rejected ScotRail’s improved pay offer made last week.

It did not even recommend allowing its members a say on the offer via a referendum.

Customers will be able to see the new temporary timetable on its website and app as customer information systems are currently updating.

All temporary timetables can be viewed on the ScotRail website - ScotRail | Temporary Timetable.

Last week, ScotRail added late-night services to timetables for Fridays and Saturdays, and this will continue this weekend.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry to customers for the disruption on Sundays over recent weeks so this temporary timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability for customers.