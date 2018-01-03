Tree festival’s big boost for charity

A church has raised more than £1300 for a local charity by hosting a festive display of Christmas trees.

Portlethen Parish Church welcomed the public through its doors to enjoy its annual Christmas Tree Festival, which showcased the decorating talents of the congregation and different sections of the community.

The church was filled with 36 trees which had been sponsored by local companies, organisations, schools and members of the community.

This year all trees had a literary theme and were decorated according to people’s favourite books.

Through sponsorship and visitor donations, more than £1,330 was raised for the youth project of North East Sensory Services, which supports blind and deaf people.

Members of the church welcomed visitors from 1pm til 8pm for five days, providing refreshments and an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Christmas trees and nativity room.

Several classes from schools in Portlethen came to see the trees during the week.

There was a special tree for visitors to write their personal messages and prayers.

The trees will remain up in the church throughout the remainder of the festive period for all to enjoy.