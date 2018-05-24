Twinning link formally signed

Stonehaven officially has a twin town.

The link was sealed with the French community of Acheres at a ceremony in the suburb of Paris at the weekend.

The official signing in Acheres

Delegates from Stonehaven were warmly welcomed for the formal signing in the town hall.

Mayor of Acheres, Marc Honore, will make a return visit to conclude the agreement at Dunnottar Castle in July.

The six-strong Stonehaven group was led by community council chairman Phil Mills-Bishop, who has co-ordinated the initiative.

The ceremony took place during a festival of events and was also attended by Mayors and delegations from other more long-standing Acheres twinning partners - Grosbkrotzenburg in Germany and Amarante in Portugal.

Stonehaven is now part of an extended family and Mayor Jose Luis Gaspar, of Amarante, and the Burgermaster of Grosbkrotzenburg, Thorsten Bauroth, are both keen to visit and send delegations.

Mr Mills-Bishop was delighted with the success of the trip.

He said: “The welcome and hospitality from Acheres was overwhelming.

“The signing of the twinning with Stonehaven was a major centerpiece of the traditional Acheres Pentecostal Festival, similar to Stonehaven’s upcoming Feein Market, with hundreds of stalls and thousands of the Acheres community.

“The trip has been an outstanding success, above any expectation, and this is only the start of the relationship.”

The group distributed more than 200 paper thistles with ‘I love Stonehaven’ pin badges made by Dunnottar Primary School pupils.