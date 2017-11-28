Voluntary service needs your votes

The Portlethen Voluntary Ambulance is a vital asset for the local community, and the volunteers behind it are hoping that locals will show their support to secure some much-needed funding.

The Ambulance is a completely voluntary organisation which runs a 15-seater minibus for the benefit of the community.

They have entered into the Aviva Community Fund, and if they can get enough votes they will be entered into the final and be in the running to receive funding of up to £5,000 to help towards costs.

Initially for people who cannot get to the doctor’s surgery due to illness or frailty, the minibus is also used by a number of community groups. These include, the local bowling club, a local sheltered housing association who use it for day trips, the local church takes people to services who could not attend otherwise, a club for elderly people and the “lunch” club use it to allow people who have no other form of transport to attend these events. The voluntary drivers take a half day each ona rota to cover Monday to Friday and there are other volunteers who cover the weekends and any of the outings mentioned above.

This is not a National Health Service facility and it relies solely on voluntary donations from collecting cans left in pubs, clubs and local shops and pharmacies along with fund raising events and local sponsorship. The mini bus requires to be replaced every three years to avoid breakdowns and temporary loss of the facility if the minbus is off the road. This costs around £30,000 each time and whilst this has been possible in the past, fund raising is a struggle and a grant in the £1000 to £5000 range from the Aviva Comunity Fund would be very much appreciated.For more information, visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-2359