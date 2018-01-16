Volunteer appeal to raise guide dog pups

Animal lovers in the Stonehaven area are being encouraged to help raise a guide dog puppy.

The charity Guide Dogs is looking for people to care for young dogs from seven weeks old until they are 12-15 months, helping them to become fully trained.

An event was held at the Guide Dog Training School in Forfar last Friday to provide more information for volunteers.

Co-ordinator Shonagh Hodgson said: “Puppy walkers are essential volunteers and without them we simply couldn’t continue providing life-changing partnerships for people with sight loss.

“We are specifically looking for people who live in Stonehaven to become volunteers.

“Puppy walkers provide the full-time care and education of our puppies until they are ready to go to Guide Dog Training School.

“The role requires hard work and dedication but it is extremely rewarding, and our volunteers will receive full training and plenty of support from our staff.”

For more information about becoming a puppy walker, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/puppywalking