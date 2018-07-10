Volunteer plea for village spruce up

An appeal has gone out for volunteers to spruce up Inverbervie before a visit by Beautiful Scotland judges later this month.

Brighter Bervie has entered the village in this year’s competition run by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Judges are due to arrive on Monday, July 30, for a presentation on Bervie’s entry before touring selected streets, paths, gardens and meeting the people directly involved in projects past, present and future.

Brighter Bervie chairperson Tom Campbell said: “A good showing will reflect well on this community and all who help to make it thrive.

“The ancient royal burgh is worthy of standing-up with the best in Scotland and I’m sure many will want to support our community’s efforts.

“To this end Brighter Bervie is appealing for assistance to spruce up the burgh before the judges visit.”

Volunteers can help out on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 2pm and on Saturdays from 10am.

Gardening experience is not essential.

Helpers should meet in the Voyage of Life Garden beside Bervie Church Centre on King Street.