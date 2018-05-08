Volunteers help in woodland clear-up

Cubs and Scouts were out in force recently to help give Dunnottar woods a spring tidy-up.

They were taking part in Dunnottar Woodland Park Association’s annual litter pick, also well attended by local residents and supported by Forest Enterprise Scotland and Dunnottar Nurseries.

Forestry Commission Ranger Neil Taylor said: “Dunnottar Woods is really popular with local people and visitors from further afield and this was illustrated in the great turn-out for the litter pick.

“I think local people are really pleased to have such an amazing, free resource on their doorsteps and obviously take a bit of pride in helping to make sure that it looks its best.”

Forest Enterprise Scotland urges all visitors to behave responsibly and dispose of their litter appropriately.

Volunteers filled bin bags with litter from the woods – as well as an old motorbike wheel and a cast-iron plinth.

Mr Taylor added: “Unfortunately, there are still a few irresponsible people out there – including some dog owners - who haven’t yet learned that it’s to everyone’s benefit if they dispose of their litter properly.”