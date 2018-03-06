Vote for a new community ambulance!

An MSP is urging local shoppers to show their support for a new community ambulance, which will help transport elderly and vulnerable patients to and from Portlethen Medical Centre.

North East Liberal Democrat Mike Rumbles wants people to vote for the campaign in a Tesco charity competition.

Volunteers are working hard to raise funds needed to buy the new ambulance, with money coming in from several community councils, Aviva, Newtonhill Common Good Fund, Milne Family Trust and a number of local businesses.

Campaigners are now calling on local residents to show their backing by voting for ‘Portlethen and District Voluntary Community Ambulance’ in a Bags of Help Grant Scheme competition hosted by Tesco Newtonhill, this month and next.

The MSP said: “The community ambulance campaign could help save the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents. It is a very worthwhile cause that I would like to see replicated by communities all across the North-east.

“The next few months will be very important for the campaign, local volunteers have already raised thousands of pounds in support and winning the grant competition will see them well on the way to achieving their funding goal. I urge everyone in Portlethen and Newtonhill to get behind them and help them cross the finish line.”

Colin Stratton, chair of Portlethen Community Ambulance organisation, added: “We’ve had lots of support from organisations and communities across Portlethen and Newtonhill. Winning the Bags of Help competition would bring us very close to our target.

“Many patients and elderly and disabled people will benefit from having the new ambulance available when they require transport. Everything is run locally, by volunteers, and the service will be available for anyone within the Portlethen surgery catchment area.”