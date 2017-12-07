Welcome home, Bertie!

A cat missing from a Fife town for nearly three months has turned up safe and well in Stonehaven.
Joanne Day and her family had given up hope of finding five-year-old Bertie after he vanished from their home in St Andrews back in September.
But the wayward moggy recently befriended a cat-loving couple in Stonehaven who contacted their local Cats Protection group, and this week he was reunited with his hugely-relieved owners.
Joanne said: “We are overjoyed to have him home.
“We never thought we would see him again - it is such a relief.”
The family had put up posters in their community and contacted local animal organisations in a vain search for their pet.
Bertie is microchipped and Stonehaven Cats Protection’s lost and found officer Liz Sangster says that was vital in returning him home.
She added: “We would encourage people to have their cats microchipped - it can make all the difference when they go missing.
“Even if a cat has not survived, we can trace the owners and give them some form of closure.”
It remains a mystery how Bertie ended up in Stonehaven.
Liz said: “He may have got inside a delivery van - but we’ll never know.
“Thankfully, it was a happy outcome.”
Meanwhile, Bertie is settling down to family life again with the Days who are determined he won’t be wandering off again.