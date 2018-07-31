Wheels in motion for fundraising drive

A group of big-hearted bikers will lay wreaths at more than 30 monuments across Scotland - including the Mearns - as part of a fundraising effort to raise £60,000 for Poppyscotland.

Widows Sons Scotland, who will also be commemorating the centenary of the end of WW1, will visit the memorial near Dunnottar Castle on Saturday, August 11.

The group will begin its tour in Edinburgh this Saturday and stop at cenotaphs and other monuments before finishing on September 22.

Each halt will also include a family fun event when the various local communities are encouraged to participate.

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland head of fundraising, said: “This is a terrific gesture from the Grand Lodge of Scotland and their motorcycle association, and one that is very much appreciated.

“This money could help fund a specialised employment service so that disabled veterans can get support to find suitable, sustainable employment, or allow us to undertake major home adaptations, enabling a seriously disabled veteran to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home.