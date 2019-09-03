Windfarm fund open for application

The Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund remains open for applications.

Applications to the fund can be made from not-for-profit groups and organisations based in the community council areas of Crathes, Drumoak and Durris, Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore, North Kincardine Rural, Portlethen and District,and Stonehaven and District.

The energy company RES has established a community fund which will see more than £25,000 available to support local community projects every year during the lifetime of the Meikle Carewe Wind Farm.

The fund is administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP) and managed by a decision-making panel made up of representatives from the local community councils.

It is open for applications from July 1 through to September 30, 2019.

Members of the panel, along with a representative from Kincardineshire Development Partnership, will then meet in November to consider applications.

Application forms and guidelines are available from the KDP office at Kincardineshire Development Partnership, Room F9, Sheriff Court Building, Dunnottar Road, Stonehaven.

Call 01569 763246, email windfarms@kdp.scot or visit the website www.kdp.scot.