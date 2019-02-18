Witness appeal after A90 crash

A woman is in a critical condition following a crash on the A90 near Stonehaven.

The single vehicle accident happened two miles north of Fordoun around 12.35 on Sunday.

The 53-year-old casualty, who was driving a blue Volvo XC60 on the northbound carriageway, sustained serious injuries and is being treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the road policing department, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the lady involved in this incident.

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who has not yet come forward, to get in touch.

“Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries, please let us know.”