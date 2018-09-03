Work to begin on Fettercairn Arch

Work is due to get under way in October on the redesign of the road through an historic Mearns landmark.

Fettercairn Arch is a Category “B” listed structure which was built in 1864 to commemorate the visit of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to the village in September, 1861.

Roadworks were carried out in 2015 to reduce the available width under the arch so that larger vehicles would be deterred from passing underneath.

Heavy goods lorries have frequently caused damage to the arch ring.

However, motorists have found difficulty in driving through due to the vertical and horizontal alignment of the road and, as such, councillors called for the road design to be reconsidered.

Following a period of consultation it has now been announced that work will commence on October 1 and will take 12 days to complete.

Mearns SNP Councillor Leigh Wilson said: “I am delighted this work is finally going ahead and not before time. The work previously conducted was well intentioned but structurally flawed.

“Something had to be done and councillors have been raising this for some time.”

Local Conservative councillors George Carr and Jeff Hutchison have welcomed the start of work on what they described as the “crazy driving obstacle”.

Councillor Carr said: “This work was to begin in January, 2017, but we felt the proposals did not satisfy the requirements of the community to improve the road layout and requested that road engineers go back for public consultation and to deploy computer generated layouts to avoid a repeat of the current layout.

“This has been done with improved road features and planters at either side to deter large vehicles.”

Councillor Hutchison also hailed the improvements.

He added: “Ever since I was elected, this has been a major issue with countless vehicles being damaged and local business noting a significant downturn in trade as motorists bypass Fettercairn.

“This is good news to see these proposals coming forward.”

Local MSP Liam Kerr has also written to the council on behalf of residents who had contacted him regarding the arch road layout.

He said: “I too hope that this brings to an end the saga of damage to cars and the inappropriate use of the arch by oversize vehicles which still continue to navigate the arch despite the draconian measures to deter them.”