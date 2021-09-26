A breath of fresh sea air with a coastal break

Seaside holidays

Whatever the season, the UK has an amazing coastline to explore.

There are little villages, gorgeous bays and dramatic cliffs that make for some of the best seaside holidays.

Plenty of seaside treats to explore

Victorian promenades, seagulls, colourful deckchairs, beach huts and plenty of 99 ice creams are all part of the experience.

As we celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27, check out some of the best beach breaks in the country.

1 Durdle Door, England

Make sure to walk the South West Coast Path, find some stunning coves (like Lulworth Cove) and walk west to Bat’s Head.

2 Scarborough, England

Check out both North and South bays in the North Yorkshire resort. Don't miss Peasholm Park and South Cliff Gardens.

3 Portmeirion, Wales

Portmeirion is an Italian village that’s perched on the coastline of Wales. Wander around the village and take in all that Italian heritage.

4 Portrush, Northern Ireland

Perched in County Antrim, Portrush and Dunluce Castle is one of the prettiest seaside spots in Northern Ireland.

5 Neist Point, Scotland

Perched on the Isle of Skye, off the west coast of Scotland, Neist Point is a great place to visit on your trip around the Highlands.Pop over to the Isle of Skye, walk the many coastal paths and stop off at Walrus Rock if you’re walking a longer route.

6 Blackpool, England

The north west resort has it all - piers, trams, the Golden Mile, the Pleasure Beach and one of the best light shows in the world. Blackpool Illuminations are switched on at the beginning of October.

7 Robin Hood’s Bay, England

The village near Whitby, with all it’s little fishing cottages, is beautiful to explore. It was a famous smugglers' haunt and you can pick up a trail to follow at the Tourist Information Centre.The area is known for its seafood too - and there are plenty of pubs and restaurants to choose from.

8 Seven Sisters, England

On the south coast of England, the Seven Sisters stand proudly in between Seaford and Eastbourne. Walk the cliff-top paths but be careful.

9 St Michael’s Mount island, England

Perched on the coast of Cornwall, St. Michael’s Mount is a tidal island. You can pop into the sea at Long Rock Beach - wear a wetsuit, though.

Out and about at Roker seafront in the North East of England

10 Roker, England