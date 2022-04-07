A third of drivers find parking restrictions confusing - with just under half claiming it is the most stressful part of driving

Motorists are often left frustrated with the lack of information to hand on where to park, with 45 per cent saying this is an issue - and a third never know if there are parking restrictions in certain areas.

It also emerged just over a quarter (27 per cent) get nervous that they’ve unknowingly parked somewhere they shouldn’t.

More than a quarter always plan where they’re going to park before setting off, whereas 47 per cent will only do so if it’s a new destination - and one in six never plan and deal with it when they arrive.

The poll of 2,000 drivers was commissioned by AppyParking+, to highlight how it can assist motorists to locate free or cheaper parking at or near their destination - as well as highlight parking restrictions and parking zones.

Dan Hubert, CEO of the app, said: “We know people can find parking stressful, as the research has shown, especially in busy cities with many restrictions and zones and costly parking charges.

“It’s been interesting to see the varying approaches to parking, as highlighted in our quiz too. We encourage people to get public transport when and where they can - which not only removes the parking stress completely, but reduces car emissions, which is better for the environment.

“When this isn’t possible, doing your parking research before you head off can help save time, mileage and pounds, helping to removing the rush and panic to find a space in unfamiliar or busy areas."

Difficult manoeuvres

When it comes to the act of parking, 62 per cent rate themselves as being good at it, though parallel parking was seen as the manoeuvre most were worst at.

Nearly four in 10 will carrying on driving around until they find a space that works for them and 78 per cent are left annoyed when other people park badly.

Busy streets, anywhere where parallel parking is required and roads with potential restrictions were the most dreaded locations to park up.

It also emerged drivers are willing to travel a further five minutes away from their destination, or a ten-minute walk, to bag some free parking.

While 84p an hour was considered a reasonable price for a space, with 68 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, are concerned by the cost of parking.

Dan Hubert, CEO of AppyWay, parent company to AppyParking+, added: “As the research has shown, the cost of parking is a major concern for motorists. Whilst we always encourage motorists to follow the local parking signs and advice, AppyParking+ can also help by giving you an informed choice on where to park, whether paid or free depending on your destination and clearly points out any restrictions or zones.

“In fact, our own Appyway data shows that by planning ahead, you could save around £5 per hour on parking in busy cities.”

To do the quiz and find out more information, go to https://appyparking.com/parking-personality-quiz/

Top tips to take the stress out of parking

1. If you can, do your research before you head off - to find on and off-street parking bays, cost-free car parks and where there are parking restrictions.

2. Parking a little further away from your destination might be cheaper, and it might be easier to find a space - parallel streets can have a cost difference of up to £5 per hour!

3. Consider using public transport which will remove the parking and driving stress altogether, and is better for the environment!

4. Flexible when you need to arrive at your destination? Paid bays often become free after a certain time.

Top places drivers dread parking

1. On a busy street

2. Where I need to parallel park

3. On residential roads where there are a lot of parked cars and might have parking restrictions

4. Multi-story car parks