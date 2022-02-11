BBC Three opens applications for new MasterChef spin-off series

Applications are now open for the upcoming series (Photo: BBC)

The BBC has announced plans to launch a MasterChef spin-off series and contestants don’t need any cooking experience to compete.

The ten-part series will feature up-and-coming young talent between the ages of 18 and 25 who will compete for a top prize.

Young MasterChef will be broadcast on BBC Three which relaunched earlier this month as a linear channel almost six years after going online-only.

The channel hopes the programme will “reflect Britain’s food revolution” where a new generation are “rewriting the rules”.

What will happen in the show?

Over the course of the series, the budding young chefs will be put through their paces as they take on a variety of cooking challenges.

The competitors will have to impress a panel of expert judges and currently unannounced special guests with their culinary skills and create an array of dishes designed to reflect Britain’s “food revolution”.

The show will sit alongside the original MasterChef series which has consistently been the BBC’s highest rated cookery format over the past five years.

MasterChef show is now entering its 18th series and already features sister shows Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

How can I apply for the show?

No professional cooking experience is needed to enter the show, but applicants will need “raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication” to succeed, the BBC said.

Kate Philips, the BBC’s controller of entertainment, said: “We’re delighted that Young MasterChef will be coming to BBC Three.

“We know how much BBC viewers love MasterChef and the BBC Three series will be a great opportunity to tap into the huge wealth of young budding chefs out there, from all over the UK.”

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, added: “With its focus on the culinary talent of tomorrow, Young MasterChef has all the ingredients to be a big success for us and we can’t wait to watch the next generation of food lovers from across the UK cook up a storm on BBC Three.”

Applications to take part in Young MasterChef are now open and can be submitted online.