Easter cocktail: Warninks Easter Fizz

By Christine Emelone
Monday, 11th April 2022, 1:01 pm

We all love a Snowball cocktail at Christmas. After all, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Warninks!

The velvety Advocaat liqueur is full-bodied, rich and creamy, with aromas of vanilla and a deliciously smooth custard-like flavour.  If you wish it could be Christmas every day, then you’re in luck.

#MixUpTradition this Easter with the perfect cocktail: Warninks Easter Fizz.

This delectable blend of Advocaat, ginger ale, lime and chocolate is just what the Easter bunny ordered. Pair with a hot cross bun for an ultimate Easter treat!

Warninks Easter Fizz

  • 50ml Warninks
  • 100ml ginger ale
  • Juice of ¼ lime
  • Garnish with chocolate Easter eggs

Method: Simply mix ingredients in a coupe glass and garnish with Easter eggs

Warninks Advocaat (RRP £12) is available now at all major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsburys and Morrisons. Please enjoy responsibly.

MorrisonsTesco