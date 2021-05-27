Heatwave to hit Britain as long awaited Summer finally arrives with 24C temperatures

The UK will finally receive some long anticipated hot weather, as temperatures are set to soar to 24C.

From 1 June, forecasters predict a steady rise in temperatures which could continue throughout the month.

The mini-heatwave is expected to see mercury rise to the mid twenties, as early as next week.

Fortnight of glorious weather from mid-June

The burst of sunshine comes before the reported fortnight long heatwave the country should expect from 15 June.

Areas such as London and Kent should receive the highest temperatures, around 24C.

Long-forecast weather charts show widespread spells of high pressure moving across the UK from the Atlantic by mid-June.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "The most likely scenario at the moment is looking like predominantly dry weather, quite a contrast to what we've seen with the wet weather in May, so that would be an improvement.

"We're hoping by the end of May we will have much drier and settled weather across the UK."

‘This weekend is going to be much better’

The hotter weather will be welcomed by most, as May has been an abnormally wet month for this time of year.

Higher than average rainfall has pelted many areas of the country over the past four weeks, but things could change just in time for the end of May bank holiday.

Forecasters have predicted further 'heavy showers' and cold temperatures, with the north of England receiving the brunt of the bad weather.

The Met Office ’s Sarah Kent said: “It will be an unsettled start to this week with heavy, thundery showers.

“But the weekend is going to be much better. From Thursday, high pressure will bring dry weather and warmer temperatures.