love birds: The valentine's go-to trending gift for 2022

Trending UK Ducks as Valentine Gifts

DCUK (The Original Wooden Duck Company) offers hand-crafted personalised characters that everyone can fall in love with. From Ducklings (18cm) to Dinky Ducks (11cm) you can find a wide range of themed gifts for sports fans, bakers and gardeners that are guaranteed to make your partner quack a smile.

Starting from £19.99, there are plenty to choose from:

Love Boot Dinky Duck: Life’s too short to wear your heart where no one can see it. New in for 2022, the Love Boot Dinky Duck wears statement white wellies with hand-painted red hearts and is set to be a crowd pleaser this February! All Dinky Ducks arrive in their own luxury gift boxes ready-made gifts with no need to wrap.

Wedding Gift Dinky Ducks: Perfect for a fiancé or newlyweds, this duo of his and hers gifts make for a heart-warming keepsake for years to come. These are dapper quackers too; the groom comes with a grey top hat, coat and a bow tie and the bride with necklace and veil.

Cute wedding ducks are a perfect gift for couples!

Baker Duckling: Tap into the hobbies of your loved ones with DCUK’s variety of themed ducks! Suited to the likes of The Great British Bake-Off super fans, the Baker Ducklings come dressed in either spotty teal or strawberry pink traditional aprons.

Gardener Ducklings: Potting up their plants in the shed or picking their favourite flowers, the Gardener Ducklings are great for all those green fingered enthusiasts out there.

Gardener Ducklings

Cyclist Ducklings: Have a partner who lives on their bike? Treat them to their very own Mallard mascot. Cyclist Ducklings come in a range of coloured and patterned jerseys and matching helmets so that they are geared up and ready to go!

Cyclist Ducklings