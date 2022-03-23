M&S reveals how Yorkshire celebrates Mother's Day

Treat Mum this Mother's Day

Show Mum how brilliant she is with these huge offering of gifts at M&S. With prices starting at £5, we have gifts that the whole family can choose from to make this Mother’s Day super special.

My Hero Connie the Caterpillar

A delicious chocolate sponge with buttercream. Mini connies are also available in store if you want Mum to share!

Strawberries & Cream Cake

£10, serves 14

Madeira sponge with double cream buttercream, strawberry jam and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.

White Chocolate & Strawberry Roses

£10 for 5

Belgian white chocolate mousse filled with a strawberry compote and feuilletine crunch layer; hand-dipped in white chocolate.

Perfect Presents for Mum

Look out for our brilliant selection of gorgeous gifts that will make Mum feel extra special this year. You will find delights like our Mumosa Mallows – a limited-edition take on the famous Walnut Whip, but with a fruity twist – to our stunning Chocolate Caramel Squares that look too good to eat!

Mumosa Mallows

£5, 173g

In store now, six cocktail-inspired mallows with raspberry & orange sauce with a milk chocolate shell topped with an orange flavoured garnish.

Chocolate Caramel Squares

£10, 200g

In store now, 16 stunning chocolates layered with milk chocolate, a buttery biscuit crumb and a salted caramel centre.

Online Gifts

Can’t be with Mum this Mother’s Day? Send a surprise that will make her day! How about fabulous hamper which can be delivered direct to Mum’s door, it’s the perfect way to show her you care.

For more information for our online gifting range, click here

You're Blooming Brilliant Gift Selection

£50

Show your Mum how much you love with this You're Blooming Brilliant gift selection. The show-stopping bouquet includes cerise roses, pale pink spray roses and pink antirrhinum, which are complemented by blue eryngium and beautiful foliage. We've added a bottle of Mumosa and Mumosa Mallows for an extra treat.

Mother's Day Afternoon Treats & Flowers

£50

Spoil your Mum with this box of afternoon treats and flowers. The striking bouquet includes white roses, yellow freesias, and solidago amongst beautiful foliage. We've added a tin of our luxury gold tea to enjoy with sweet goodies including all-butter shortbread and lemon loaf cake.

The Teatime Hamper

£40

Order now for delivery from 26th March

Treat Mum to afternoon tea in style with this luxurious Kensington wicker hamper. We've packed it with a luxury gold tea tin, jam, Swiss milk chocolate truffles, all butter Viennese fingers, Devon scones and a classic Victoria sandwich cake.

The Afternoon Tea Letterbox Gift

£20