M&S Unveils this Year's Christmas Must-Haves

The New Festive Range Is Out

For the Cocktail Lover

Transform at-home drinking experiences and become a cocktail-making connoisseur with Hendrick’s Original Gin & Jigger Gift Pack (RRP £29.00). Includes a bottle of Hendrick's Gin and an elegant ‘H’ engraved jigger, the perfect ensemble for a delectable drinks cabinet. Available at Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.

The perfect gift for the martini maverick in your life, Batch & Bottle Hendrick’s Gin Martini (RRP £25.00) is ready to pour, bringing the pleasures of a cocktail bar to your home. Available at Clink

For that Last Minute Gift

The Christmas Cracker Gift Box (RRP £35.00) includes a 70cl bottle of Hendrick’s Gin, presented in a festive gift pack for a round of unconventional delight. Available on Amazon.

Surprise the true gin admirer with a bottle of limited-release Hendrick’s Lunar Gin (RRP £35.00). With the delightful warmth of mellow spice and a subtle citrus finish, it’s perfect for a post-Christmas dinner tipple. Available on Amazon.

The original Hendrick’s Gin (RRP £29.00) is distilled with no less than 11 of the finest botanicals, and then oddly infused with rose and cucumber essences. Available on Amazon.

For the unusual ones

Hendrick’s Gin is unusual by nature and thus quite at home in alternative vessels, such as tea cups. The Hendrick’s Gin Unusual Garden Gift Pack (RRP £35.00) complete with a 70cl bottle of Hendrick’s Gin and a Hendrick’s Tea Cup. Available on Clink.