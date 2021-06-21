Parents can buy their kids’ school uniform for just £4.50 as Aldi launches cheapest ever bundle

The deal from Aldi comes in at just £4.50 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Budget retailer Aldi has announced the return of its hugely popular back to school uniform deal, which clocks in at just £4.50.

Aldi says that the deal is the “cheapest school uniform package in the UK” and that it “uses recycled materials, promising to be kind to shoppers’ bank balances and on the planet”.

This is everything you need to know.

What does the package include?

The deal includes a sweatshirt, two pack polo shirt and trousers or a skirt, and also features PE kit and shoes as well.

The uniform deal costs £4.50 and comes with a 150 day satisfaction guarantee, and the uniforms are suitable for children of all primary school ages, from four to 12 years old.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, comments: “We know how financially challenging the back to school period can be, which is why just like in previous years, we’ve worked hard to offer families top quality products at the lowest possible prices.

“We’ve announced the launch of our Back to School range earlier in the summer to reassure parents that they can get their little ones kitted out for the school year early, and leave them to enjoy the rest of the summer holidays which many missed last year.”

The range sees the continuation of Aldi’s partnership with CmiA (Cotton made in Africa), which guarantees that the uniform is made with sustainably sourced cotton and also recycled materials.

When is it available to buy?