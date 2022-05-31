Six royal tipples to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching. To enjoy the royal event in style, Wren Kitchens has compiled six cocktail and mocktail recipes to celebrate with friends and family whether you’re attending a street party or celebrating at home with your loved ones.

The Jubilee Fizz

200g summer berries of your choice (raspberries, strawberries, or blueberries etc)

100g caster sugar

4 tbsp elderflower cordial

Juice 1 lime

Top with sparkling wine or sparking water, chilled

1. Add the berries, caster sugar, lime juice and elderflower cordial to a blender and mix until combine

2. Add mixture to your jug and top with sparkling wine or water

3. Serve with a few berries and enjoy!

Platinum party punch

Juice 2 lemons

50ml sugar syrup

250ml pineapple juice

300ml cranberry juice

200ml Lemonade

350ml Gin

Fresh fruit, chopped

Ice

1. Pour all the ingredients into a large serving bowl and stir well

2. Serve and enjoy

A Royal martini

Juice 3 clementines, plus 1 for serving

75ml Vodka

75ml triple sec

1 bottle prosecco or champagne, chilled

1. Pour your clementine juice, vodka and tiple sec into a cocktail shaker and mix well

2. Pour into your chilled martini glasses and top with your prosecco or champagne

3. Serve with a thin slice of clementine and enjoy

The Queen’s Tipple

50ml Dubonnet

25ml Gin

Lemon wedge

2 large cubes of ice

Into a shaker add your Dubonnet and Gin. Stir with a bar spoon until fully chilled. In a rocks glass add two ice cubes and a lemon wedge. Strain cocktail into the rocks glass and over the ice and lemon. Serve and enjoy!

Queen’s Frozen mojito

50ml white rum

Fresh mint, finely chopped

6 tbsp mango puree

Juice of one lime

1 tbsp sugar syrup

Ice

1. Add all the ingredients to a blender and puree until combined.

2. Serve and enjoy!

Crown and glory spritz

50ml Apple juice

Freshly chopped mint

25ml Elderflower cordial

Soda water

Ice

1. Add apple juice, mint and elderflower cordial to a cocktail shaker and shake until mixed

2. Add to a tall glass of ice and top with soda water

3. Serve and enjoy