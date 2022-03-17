St Patrick's Day Marmite Infused Guinness Dip and Skinny Fries recipe

UK’s clean and dirty cities ... where does your home rank?

Here's how your star sign can help you design your home

News you can trust since 1913

MasterChef hosts reveal ‘exciting’ change to the show’s 18-year format

Here's how your star sign can help you design your home

England's luckiest stadium at the Six Nations, data reveals

Cheapest supermarket in March named as food prices continue to soar

Drivers warned against drink driving on St Patrick's day and on Six Nations final weekend

Aldi shoppers delight at return of 90s childhood dinner favourite turkey dinosaurs

Eating your way to a better sleep - The Do’s and Don'ts of eating before bed

UK’s clean and dirty cities ... where does your home rank?

The next day:

To make the BBQ sauce:

For the BBQ Sauce

Mash Direct, the award-winning Irish vegetable brand, have launched a tasty recipe just in time for St Patrick's Day. The marmite-infused cheesy Guiness dip will jiggle everyone's tastebuds.