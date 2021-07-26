Tom Daley and Matty Lee win gold in men’s 10m synchronised dive at Tokyo Olympics

Gold medallists Britain's Thomas Daley (L) and Britain's Matty Lee poses with their medals after wining the men's synchronised 10m platform diving final event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Daley and Matty Lee have won Team GB’s second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic after taking top spot in the men’s synchronised 10 metres platform.

The duo finished with 471.81 points having never dropped out of the top two.

How did Daley and Lee win the gold medal?

The duo never dropped out of the top two and took the Olympic title 1.23 points ahead of China, with the Russian Olympic Committee third.

The pair started well after an inward one-and-a-half somersault pike in the first round and continued their form to lead with two rounds left.

China’s poor dive – a score of 73.44 points was ranked sixth in the fourth round – left the route to gold open for Daley and Lee.

They scored 93.96 in the fourth round with an impressive backwards three-and-a-half somersaults pike to take charge.

A fifth dive – a reverse three-and-a-half somersaults tuck – earned 89.76 points to put the pressure on China ahead of the final round.

The British pair were 1.74 points ahead and an impressive forward four-and-half somersault tuck earned them 101.01 points and China could not catch them with their final effort.

What medals has Tom Daley won?

Daley has won three Olympic medals throughout his career.

His first was a bronze medal in the individual event at the London 2012 Games.

He then followed up his success at the home Games with another bronze medal, this time in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform with Daniel Goodfellow.

Daley has now added gold to his collection after winning the synchronised 10 metres dive with partner Matty Lee.