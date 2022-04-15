Top vaping etiquette tips revealed by experts to respect those around you

Etiquette experts have revealed the vaping do’s and don’ts including never during mealtimes, not during Zoom calls, and if in doubt, ask.

Vape use is going up but six in 10 adults who vape as an alternative to smoking confess they’re not sure what’s okay when it comes to vaping politely.

And 61 per cent even describe vaping in public area as a ‘social minefield.’

However, five years since their last guide, leading authority on etiquette and behaviour, Debrett's have teamed up with Vuse to update its advice.

The advice was formulated following a study of 2,000 adult nicotine users which found more than two third regard vaping etiquette to be ‘important.’

A spokesperson for Debrett's said: “The number of people who vape in the UK has increased significantly in recent years, but the rules around vaping are not always clear.

“Five years on from our first guide to vaping etiquette, we’re delighted to team up with Vuse to share our top tips for being a courteous and considerate vaper.”

According to the etiquette guide, if it’s not clear if the public area you’re in allows vaping, just consult a staff member.

If you get told it’s not allowed, “take this news with good grace” because “people will appreciate your good manners and consideration.”

The guide also suggets against vaping in “small spaces like lifts or public loos” and “hospitals or other healthcare settings.”

And plenty of those polled concur – hospitals (38 per cent), elevators (36 per cent), and public loos (24 per cent) are all regarded as place you shouldn’t vape in.

The tips also state “engulfing others – or their surroundings – in a vape cloud is not socially acceptable.”

Be mindful in public

This is a viewpoint which seems to be shared by 45 per cent - when vaping in public, they think users should have to reduce the wattage setting on their device to minimise the vapour clouds where possible.

When it comes to food, the guide is very clear “vapers shouldn’t vape while consuming food or drink.”

More than a third of those polled appear to agree – believing restaurants should be off limits.

While just under a third believe vaping where food is being prepared should be avoided.

Workplace vaping is advised against – “unless your employer has given permission”, while doing it during meetings, Zoom calls, and job interviews can suggest someone is “not focused.”

Further to this, 33 per cent of those polled through OnePoll feel you shouldn’t vape in an office workplace setting.

A spokesperson for Vuse, which commissioned the research, said: “We hope this newly updated guidance will spare vape users any awkward situations – as the study shows there is lots of confusion over what’s good vaping social etiquette.

“But clearly it’s important to respect those around you and be as accommodating as you can.”

VAPING ETIQUETTE

If in doubt, just ask

Respect personal space

Know your audience

Defer to your hosts

Remember food and vaping don’t mix

Work-based vaping looks vapid

Respect others’ views