A plant-based dog food company is looking to pay a dog owner £5,000 to sniff their dog’s poop. They will also test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog's digestion and health.

OMNI, the dog food brand, wants the successful candidate to record their experience of moving their dog to a veterinary-formulated plant-based diet. This will involve them smelling their dog’s poop daily - a possible indicator of digestive health.

The brand states that it hopes the successful candidate can start as soon as possible on a salary of £2,500 per month for the two-month role with the unusual poop-sniffing duty.

How to enter

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and own a dog with a current non-plant-based diet. Job applications close on 31st March and those hoping to apply for the role can do so here: https://omni.pet/blogs/news/you-can-get-paid-5-000-to-sniff-your-dog-s-poop

The novel plant-based job vacancy for the candidate and their four-legged friend comes from OMNI’s vision of helping dogs live healthy lives whilst lowering the carbon paw print on the planet by introducing meat-free or flexitarian diets.

As well as the free two-month supply of plant-based food and the support from a dog nutritionist, the successful candidate will then have the option to get discounted products for a year if they want their dog to remain on the diet following completion of the role.