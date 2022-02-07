You can now send a cheeky Wordle inspired Valentine to your lover

Wordle inspired cards are out for Valentine's

Funky Pigeon have released two cheeky Wordle inspired cards just in time for Valentine's Day.

Why not buy your love a wordle-themed card?(photo: funky pigeon)

Wordle has taken the world by storm. Grey, yellow and green coloured blocks have taken over most social timelines.

Now you can take the obsession to the next level by sending their lovers a wordle inspired Valentine’s Day card.

Funky Pigeon, the online greeting card and gift retailer has released some Wordle themed Valentine’s Day cards just in time for the most romantic day of the year.

Two of the three cards in the collection are definitely in the category of cheeky and naughty with the words displayed on the, now well recognised grid, being synonyms for particular anatomy.

Get creative by making your partner guess the word (photo: funky pigeon)

The Wordle Valentine’s cards start from just £1.99 for A6 and can be found here:

I can’t stop thinking of you ‘p*nis’: https://www.funkypigeon.com/card/cant-stop-thinking-valentines-day-card/191855