Dyson Black Friday 2021: save up to £100 on Dyson cordless vacuums

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dyson has dominated the cordless vacuum market in the UK for over a decade now, renowned for their powerful, lightweight and amazingly high-tech machines.

Indeed, our tech expert praised the Dyson V11 for “nailing all disciplines, collecting a commendable amount of detritus... ideal for cleaning under low furnishings, and surprisingly light and manoeuvrable.”

Their latest model is the Dyson V15, which is unlikely to be heavily discounted in the Dyson Black Friday sales, but the market leading hoover company is known for it’s generous discounts - many of which have already started.

See the product gallery below for the best deals available to scoop up now.

(As a word of warning - Dyson has noted stock issues and there are supply chain concerns this year, so it could be savvy to take advantage of the deals now, rather than hold out for Black Friday proper - which is officially on Friday November 26 2021).

If you don’t want to buy the machine from Dyson direct, third party retailers such as Currys, AO.com, Argos and Amazon are announcing Black Friday deals on Dyson products regularly. We’ll keep you updated as they come to light.

How much will the Dyson Airwrap cost on Black Friday?

In addition to vacuum cleaners, Dyson makes extremely good hair dryers and styling tools.

The Dyson Airwrap is one of their most coveted products, a superlative styling tool that’s adept at detangling, and also can be used to curl or straighten hair.

It’s currently available for a pricy £449.99 on the Dyson website, though, making it a hefty investment in your locks - and leaving shoppers wondering if it will be discounted for Black Friday.

In 2020, the cheapest deals on the Dyson Airwrap was available through the now out-of-business Tecobuy, where it was on sale for £372.

Prices may go lower this year, with it being three years since the product’s launch.

For those unwilling to take that chance, you can buy the Dyson Airwrap refurbished by the company itself for £359.99 on the company website, here. The product is guaranteed for one year, so you can be assured of its quality.

DYSON V15 Detect Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner & Floor Dok Bundle, usually £599, now £499. Dyson's latest model is a dust-buster extraordinaire. Elegantly designed, with formidable suction, anti-hair wrap technology, this brilliant bagless machine is utterly faultless. Powerful, lightweight digital motor spins up to 125,000rpm to suck up microscopic dust and large debris. Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power.