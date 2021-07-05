Some of the homeware items on sale at Oliver Bonas

Independent British housewares store Oliver Bonas has been in the news of late for less than salubrious reasons. Nevertheless, the store itself has an impressive range of housewares.

With everything from lighting to soft furnishings, and kitchen gadgets to bedding, independent lifestyle store Oliver Bonas has just what you need to truly make your home feel inviting and cosy.

Here are 22 of the the best homeware buys that you can make right now for every room in the house.

Flor Pink Wine Glasses - set of four Flor Pink Wine Glasses Set of Four £32.50 For eating al fresco or entertaining indoors, the Flor collection adds a vintage twist to essential glassware with an elegant look. With a ribbed finish, this set of four wine glasses have pink glass bowls with contrasting blue stems. Buy now

Luce Gold Glass & Wood Wireless Charging Desk & Table Lamp Luce Gold Glass & Wood Wireless Charging Desk & Table Lamp £115.00 Brighten any room in your home with this retro-inspired lamp which pairs an ornate textured glass lampshade with an elegant round rubberwood base. Buy now

Malia Yellow Velvet & Cane Pendant Lampshade Malia Yellow Velvet & Cane Pendant Lampshade £98.00 This statement fabric lamp shade with a tiered effect will add a bold pop of colour to your living room, dining room or bedroom. Featuring mustard yellow velvet alongside contemporary cane sheeting, this circular light shade is designed to be hung from your ceiling. It’s also available in green velvet. Buy now

WFH Blue Ceramic Mug WFH Blue Ceramic Mug £12.00 Update your home office accessories for the modern way of working with this ‘WFH’ (Work from Home) mug which pairs bold text on a navy blue ceramic with a white band around the base. Buy now

Aloha Clear Glass Tumbler Aloha Clear Glass Tumbler £7.00 Forget all of your problems and transport yourself to a tropical location with this fun tumbler. Made from clear glass, it has a gold foil rim and a Hawaiian scene above ‘Aloha’ text. Perfect for brightening up your morning juice drink. Buy now

Suelo Pink & Blue Ceramic Trinket Dish Suelo Pink & Blue Ceramic Trinket Dish £7.50 Keep your jewellery safe with this pretty trinket dish. It could be placed on your bedside table, in the bathroom or in the kitchen - wherever you need a safe place to store your things. In a pink ombre design, the glaze reacts with the heat when fired in the kiln, giving each piece its own unique colour finish. Buy now

Bobble Blue & Clear Glass Watering Globe Large Bobble Blue & Clear Glass Watering Globe Large £12.50 If you’d love to have plants in your home, but you know you’ll struggle to remember to water them regularly then this gadget is for you. Made from sturdy borosilicate glass with raised blue and green dots for a decorative finish, this large watering globe has a spherical top with a long, slim stem to stand in your plant. Use it to reduce the need for you to water your plant manually. Buy now

Leopard Green Velvet Shade Desk & Table Lamp Leopard Green Velvet Shade Desk & Table Lamp £135.00 Make a statement in any room in the house with this striking lamp. Featuring a gold toned metal leopard base complemented by a deep green velvet shade, this beautiful piece is complete with a rocker switch and grey fabric cord. Buy now

Lemon Check Printed Apron Lemon Check Printed Apron £25.00 Every kitchen queen needs one of these. Keep your clothes clean whilst cooking with this green check apron, featuring a lemon motif at the centre and front pockets to keep your kitchen accessories accessible. Buy now

Bora Bora Printed Tea Towels Set of Two Bora Bora Printed Tea Towels Set of Two £16.50 These bright and bold tea towels feature a wave print in white and tonal blue hues alongside a statement tortoise design with red ‘Bora Bora’ text to add a splash of colour to your kitchen accessories. Buy now

Aurora Green Curve Full Length Mirror Aurora Green Curve Full Length Mirror £165.00 This art deco-inspired mirror is designed to be hung portrait style with a shapely curved design at the top. For some added detail, this mirror is bordered with green-tinted glass panels, bringing all the mermaid vibes to your bedroom. Buy now

Embroidered Tassel Placemats Set of Four Embroidered Tassel Placemats Set of Four £29.50 Set the table for friends and take them to the Mediterranean with these tropical placemats. With a fruit motifs at the centre, each mat features colourful stripe, squiggle or leafy borders and are finished with a tassel at each corner. Buy now

Paradise Glass Mini Scented Candles Set of Three Paradise Glass Mini Scented Candles Set of Three £29.50 Fill your space with scent and colour with this set of three mini candles in glass votives with textured designs and gold rims. Mix and match three fragrances, including zesty lemon and tarragon, fruity fig and blackcurrant and floral bergamot and rose. Buy now

Parrot Beaded Coasters Set of Four Parrot Beaded Coasters Set of Four £19.50 Add some fun to your table with this colourful coasters. In a set of four, each has a beaded parrot motif at the centre surrounded by cotton fringing in tonal green, amber and white hues. Buy now

Paradise Blue Ceramic Glasses Tray Paradise Blue Ceramic Glasses Tray £12.00 Never lose your glasses again, thanks to this dedicated tray. A rectangular style in navy blue, it features ‘Glasses’ text in shiny gold foil and a pink floral motif in each corner. For those who don’t wear glasses in every day life, you could also use this tray to keep your sunglasses handy. Buy now

Gold & Glass Pink Velvet Three Tier Jewellery Box Gold & Glass Pink Velvet Three Tier Jewellery Box £75.00 This gorgeous jewellery box is lined with plush velvet in rose pink for a subtle and elegant look. With two large drawers lined with soft velvet for your larger pieces and three smaller compartments for earrings and rings, this jewellery box is completed with a decorative gold-toned scallop pull. Buy now

Maka Gold & Glass Paper Tray Maka Gold & Glass Paper Tray £39.50 If you are working from home, you’re going to need somewhere to store all your work papers and keep them safe and tidy. Featuring a two tier design to organise papers and notebooks in, this organiser is finished in clear glass with gold edging. Buy now

Hana Recycled Cotton Throw Hana Recycled Cotton Throw £29.50 Made from recycled polyester and recycled cotton, this throw proves that you can be both sustainable and stylish. Woven into a zig zag design, this two tone blue throw is completed with cream tasselled edging. It is also available in pink and mustard. Buy now

Embroidered Flower Yellow Velvet Bedspread Embroidered Flower Yellow Velvet Bedspread £195.00 Bring beautiful textures and colours in to your bedroom with this luxurious duvet cover. It is double-sided and pairs an embroidered flower print on a mustard yellow fabric with a plain white back so you have a choice between a neutral, fresh look or a bold, bright look. Buy now

Mela Comfort Grey Vegan Silk Double Weighted Blanket 7kg Mela Comfort Grey Vegan Silk Double Weighted Blanket 7kg £140.00 Created to help combat anxiety and welcome in calm for deep, restorative sleep, weighted blankets are the ultimate sleep companion. This one is ideal for hot sleepers and is a vegan silk blanket made from eucalyptus thread with a super soft eucalyptus cover to keep you cool as you snooze. Buy now

Bag & Bones Don't Worry Be Happy White Neon Sign Bag & Bones Don't Worry Be Happy White Neon Sign £355.00 Spread positive vibes to everyone you welcome in to your home with this cool quote sign which emits a bright yellow glow for the ultimate mood lighting. Buy now